OnlyFans star says being a sex worker has made her a better mom

One of OnlyFans’ top earners has defended her controversial profession, insisting it has made her a better person and a better mum.

Honeyy Brooks, a married mother-of-two who lives in rural Australia rakes in up to $90,000 AUD (around £46,600) a month for sharing racy content on the platform.

Yet, despite negative preconceptions about her chosen career path, Brooks has insisted that it positively shapes her parenting.

In a recent interview with Kidspot, she explained that she came across OnlyFans by chance, and wasn’t driven to it by desperation.

She told the site that she was already doing well in her existing business, but when a couple told her about the platform during a family holiday, she decided to look into it.

“I had no idea about OnlyFans, but I just remember thinking, ‘oh my goodness, what an incredible business opportunity this is’,” she recalled.

“I didn’t need to get into sex work. I just saw it as a chance to be rewarded for how hard I worked, and the income would reflect that.”

Brooks then stressed that she wants to pass on this entrepreneurial, self-starter spirit to her children.

“Not that I’d necessarily want to encourage them into the industry,” she clarified: “But I’m absolutely going to encourage them to do whatever their dreams are.”

Brooks said she was very careful about separating her work from her family (honeybrooksvip/Instagram)

Brooks is also the owner and founder of Honey’s Making Money – a coaching programme for women looking to earn money through OnlyFans.

And in her interview with Kidspot, she insisted that she draws clear lines between her various responsibilities, with her kids coming first.

“I’m very careful about how I separate my work from my family,” she said. “I have strict work times and strict family time.

“So a normal day would look like exercising, fuelling my body with good food and then doing school drop off. Once the kids are at school, I come home and that’s business. I’ve got an office that’s locked up, and everything is locked away."

She continued candidly: “It’s funny when you say you do OnlyFans as a mom, people think you’re walking around the house with a dildo and doing all this stuff in front of the kids, and you get quite a bit of flack for that.”

But, she pointed out, a lot of what she does is essentially admin.

“There’s marketing, there’s Instagram. A lot of it isn’t sexual. I’ll do payroll, have chats with my manager, I’ll do coaching, have some 1:1 calls with clients,” she said.

“Then I’ll log off, and go pick up my kids and once again, that’s family time, I’m not Honeyy anymore, I’m mom.”

The content creator said working in the sex industry had taught her to be less judgemental (honeyybrooksvip/Instagram)

Since launching her NSFW page, Brooks said she has grown as a person.

“OnlyFans has genuinely made me a better mom and improved my parenting skills,” she said. “I truly believe that from the bottom of my heart.

“The whole industry just completely changed me as a person,” she added, and not just because she’s now able to provide a very comfortable life for her family.

“It’s taught me so much more than a lifetime of a nine-to-five job would,” she said.

“For instance, the industry has really taught me to be open-minded. Before I got into the industry, I was just a little bit naive about it, I suppose a little bit judgmental about people, but it’s really taught me to let that go.”

She went on: “It’s taught me never to judge and to be open to different types of people, as there are so many different people out there. And people love different things, you know… different things make people tick, and that’s how they choose to run their life, and that’s their prerogative.”

She also said that her job had made her more resilient and autonomous.

“It’s a very independent job, you can get isolated, and people can disagree with what you do,” she said, revealing that a number of her family members no longer speak to her because of her work.

“I was told I wasn’t allowed to be around my nieces and nephews anymore,” she lamented.

And yet, she said, such negative attitudes have fuelled in her the desire to speak out and destigmatise sex work.

“I want to remove the shame around it and have more open and vulnerable conversations about sex, about safety, sexual health,” she said.

Still, she was quick to emphasise that being a mum and a sex worker isn’t easy, and anyone thinking about following in her footsteps should bear some key points in mind.

“While there are a lot of moms in the business who are making great money, it’s not for everyone, and it’s not easy. It’s as hard as any other business,” she said.

“Also, remember what goes on the internet stays on the internet. Don’t do it because you want to make a quick buck. Do it because you enjoy it.”

