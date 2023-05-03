Guest blames feet for hotel stench then discovers corpse under bed

A stench in a hotel room soon took a sinister turn prompting a murder investigation.

A guest at a Tibetan hotel blamed his feet for the foul smell until he discovered a corpse under his bed three hours later. Mr Zhang left a review for the Guzang Shuhua Inn, which soon went viral. The hotel completely denied the incident.

The stench in his room left Mr Zhang theorising whether it could be the bakery downstairs, the heating system – or even his feet.

When he returned after dinner, the smell was so bad he asked to change rooms.

It wasn't until later when hotel staff knocked on the door to go downstairs.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He was reportedly greeted by police who wanted to interview him and take his DNA. However, he was reassured that he wasn't a suspect as someone had already been arrested.

"I am very scared and I am still struggling to sleep," he told Shangyou News in an interview on 30 April.

Mr Zhang shared the receipt of his stay on the Chinese social media website Weibo. He said he was apprehensive about sharing his experience with the media but said the hotel's denial had prompted him to do so.

According to the Mirror, the victim was called Wang.

The outlet reported that the suspect was arrested during a train journey to Lanzhou city by the Lanzhou police and the Xi'an police. Wang's ID card, bank cards and other belongings were also said to be found on the suspect.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.