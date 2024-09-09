Two-bedroom house on sale for just £10 – but there's a catch

A two-bedroom house has been put up for auction with a starting price of just £10, but there’s a major catch.

With the housing market in a bad state and lots of people struggling to get on the property ladder , a great house listed at a reasonable price is usually an opportunity that would be jumped at.

But, a vacant two-bedroom semi-detached home that was recently listed for £10 has one pretty big caveat – it is sitting perilously close to the edge of a cliff caused by a landslip.

The property is located in Ventnor on the Isle of Wight, where in December 2023, around 40 acres of land spontaneously collapsed. It forced the residents of 20 properties to have to leave their homes and only a small number have since been able to return.

The listing explains: “The property is adjacent to an area of recent landslip, however, only minor structural damage is apparent to the building and site itself.”

For seven months after the landslip, the road that the house is located on was closed. Despite re-opening in July, it is due to close again for more work in September.

Any potential buyers of the property would not be able to view the property internally before purchasing at auction.

“It remains the intention of Island Roads and the Isle of Wight Council to re-open Leeson Road as soon as it is safe to do so,” the listing claims.

The property is open to cash buyers and is due to be sold via online auction on Friday 27 September, starting at 10am.

