Body language expert claims you can read someone by focusing on just one thing

A leading body language and behavioural expert recently revealed the one key sign he always looks for to quickly read a person's true intentions or feelings.

Chase Hughes, a former US Navy Chief and renowned expert in behaviour and body language, is a leading authority in his field. He's the bestselling author of influential books like The Behavior Operations Manual: Neuro-Cognitive Intelligence and The Ellipsis Manual: Analysis and Engineering of Human Behaviour.

During an appearance on Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO, Hughes shared that one indicator of someone's mood is in the eyes – and surprisingly, the rate at which we blink.

"If a person is blinking fast it's a sign of high stress, if they're blinking really slow it's a sign of focus," he explained.

He went on to suggest that a psychopath in an interrogation room or a business deal will almost not blink at all, as "they're very focused on prey" and "they're going to manipulate somebody."

Meanwhile, those feeling anxious or stressed supposedly blink quickly.

"One of the reasons blink rate is so reliable is that it's unconscious," Hughes told Bartlett. "We don't manually control it very well."

He also advised people to be on the lookout for sudden changes in behaviour and consider the context.

"This is why it's so hard for people to do peer research on it," Hughes said. "Because there are like a million variables."

It comes after experts at the University of Portsmouth asked 164 people about their level of support for controversial topics in the news at the time such as Covid passports, immigration, Brexit and Boris Johnson. They aimed to accurately point out the liars.

They were asked to either lie or tell the truth again about the same issues. Some were also given the task of remembering a car registration that they were told was extremely important.

The results found that the stories of the liars were deemed less plausible than the truth-tellers, and this was particularly the case when the liars also had a secondary task to focus on.

