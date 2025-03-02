Oscars 2025: Everything you need to know ahead of the 97th Academy Awards

The countdown is on – the Oscars are just hours away, and excitement is building for what promises to be another unforgettable night.
From the glitz and glamour of the red carpet to the star-studded nominees, this year's Oscars are sure to captivate audiences around the world.
Whether you're tuning in to see your favourite film take home a coveted golden statue or just to experience the glamour of Hollywood, here's everything you need to know to catch all the action.
What time do the Oscars start?
The 97th Oscars will begin at 7:00pm EDT / 4:00pm PDT / 11:00pm GMT / 7:00am CST.
You can follow updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content here. Or, follow the Academy on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.
How to Watch the Oscars
You can catch the Oscars for free on your local ABC station or stream it live on Hulu for the first time. If you have a cable or satellite subscription, ABC will be part of your lineup.
For streaming, the Oscars will also be available on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV.
In the UK, you can watch the ceremony on ITV or ITVX, starting at 10:30pm.
The full list of Oscars nominations
Best picture
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I'm Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best actor
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
- Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Best actress
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore - The Substance
- Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here
Best supporting actress
- Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande - Wicked
- Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Best supporting actor
- Yura Borisov - Anora
- Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Best director
- Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker - Anora
- Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
- James Mangold - A Complete Unknown
Best adapted screenplay
- A Complete Unknown - Jay Cocks and James Mangold
- Conclave - Peter Straughan
- Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard
- Nickel Boys - RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes
- Sing Sing - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Best original screenplay
- Anora - Sean Baker
- The Brutalist - Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold
- A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg
- September 5 - Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David
- The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Best original song
- 'Never Too Late' - Elton John: Never Too Late
- 'El Mal' - Emilia Pérez
- 'Mi Camino' - Emilia Pérez
- 'Like A Bird' - Sing Sing
- 'The Journey' - The Six Triple Eight
Best original score
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best international feature
- I'm Still Here - Brazil
- The Girl with the Needle - Denmark
- Emilia Pérez - France
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig - Germany
- Flow - Latvia
Best animated feature
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best documentary feature
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
- Sugarcane
Best costume design
- Wicked
- Nosferatu
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
Best make-up and hairstyling
- A Different Man
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best production design
- Wicked
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Conclave
Best sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best film editing
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Best cinematography
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Best visual effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Best live action short
- Anuja
- I'm Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger
- A Lien
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best animated short
- Beautiful Men
- In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Best documentary short
- Death by Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
You might also like...
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.