Oscars 2025: Everything you need to know ahead of the 97th Academy Awards

The countdown is on – the Oscars are just hours away, and excitement is building for what promises to be another unforgettable night.

From the glitz and glamour of the red carpet to the star-studded nominees, this year's Oscars are sure to captivate audiences around the world.

Whether you're tuning in to see your favourite film take home a coveted golden statue or just to experience the glamour of Hollywood, here's everything you need to know to catch all the action.

What time do the Oscars start?

The 97th Oscars will begin at 7:00pm EDT / 4:00pm PDT / 11:00pm GMT / 7:00am CST.

How to Watch the Oscars

You can catch the Oscars for free on your local ABC station or stream it live on Hulu for the first time. If you have a cable or satellite subscription, ABC will be part of your lineup.

For streaming, the Oscars will also be available on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV.

In the UK, you can watch the ceremony on ITV or ITVX, starting at 10:30pm.





The full list of Oscars nominations

Best picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best actor

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here

Best supporting actress

Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Best supporting actor

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Best director

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

James Mangold - A Complete Unknown

Best adapted screenplay

A Complete Unknown - Jay Cocks and James Mangold

Conclave - Peter Straughan

Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard

Nickel Boys - RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original screenplay

Anora - Sean Baker

The Brutalist - Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg

September 5 - Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David

The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Best original song

'Never Too Late' - Elton John: Never Too Late

'El Mal' - Emilia Pérez

'Mi Camino' - Emilia Pérez

'Like A Bird' - Sing Sing

'The Journey' - The Six Triple Eight

Best original score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best international feature

I'm Still Here - Brazil

The Girl with the Needle - Denmark

Emilia Pérez - France

The Seed of the Sacred Fig - Germany

Flow - Latvia

Best animated feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best documentary feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Best costume design

Wicked

Nosferatu

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Best make-up and hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best production design

Wicked

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Conclave

Best sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best film editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best visual effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best live action short

Anuja

I'm Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best animated short

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best documentary short

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra





