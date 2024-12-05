Expert shares Christmas party tip to avoid becoming a 'HR issue’

Work Christmas parties can sometimes get a little rowdy, prompting people to put precautions in place ahead of time to avoid having hangxiety the next day.

Now, one HR worker has offered one tip to ensure you're not called into a meeting for your festive antics.

In a viral TikTok clip that's racked up almost 700,000 views, Johana (@johanas_world) urged people to know their limits.

"Someone ends up being HR's issue," she told viewers. "If you can only take two drinks, take two drinks – and you shouldn't be pre-gaming before coming to a corporate party."

Johana went on to say that she personally does not drink at that kind of work events.

"The first time I was working in corporate America, someone actually told me 'Hey, don't drink at this event,' they try to get people who are new to this company effed up to see how they act," she added.

"That's how people are. Sad to say, but you never know."





Fellow TikTokers soon jumped in on the discussion, with one person echoing Johana's sentiment: "Two drinks max. Leave early. Dress like you’re going to the office and talk like HR is involved in the conversation."

Another highlighted: "In the UK, it’s a free for all and then we never talk about it [until] the next Christmas party"

A third added: "I'll say it depends on the company and the team, last year my team went WILD, we even went to a club afterwards and it was no big deal."

Meanwhile, others just give them a miss completely – and who can blame them given the awkward encounters afterwards.

"I just opt out. I'm not going anywhere I can't be myself and I barely drink," one wrote, while another chimed in: "I don't even bother with attending."

