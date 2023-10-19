The founder of cosmetics brand Huda Beauty is facing calls for a boycott after saying she doesn’t want “blood money” from Israeli customers.

Huda Kattan posted a photo on Instagram of her celebrating her 40th birthday at a luxury hotel in Dubai, one day after Hamas attacked Israel.

“I don’t know if you noticed, but Israelis from all over the world love you and your products,” one Instagram user replied, according to a screenshot of the post reported by The Express Tribune.

“With most of their money, you chose Gaza. So remember this as soon as no Israeli buys from you again, anywhere in the world. And it’s a shame because we buy a lot,” the Instagram user added.

In response, Kattan wrote, “I don’t want blood money,” according to screenshots.

In another post, Kattan wrote that “Israel, who has the fourth largest army in the world, is NOT the victim, but they repeat the same story and gaslight anyone who comes with facts.”

In response, more than 7,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for Sephora to remove Huda Beauty products from its US stores because Kattan has “publicly expressed her stance against Israel".

She's also been criticised on social media.

