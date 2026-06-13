Hundreds of spectators watch World Custard Pie Championships

Hundreds of spectators have watched teams compete to be the cream of the crop at the World Custard Pie Championships.

The annual event, which began in 1967, took place at Coxheath Village Hall in Maidstone, Kent, on Saturday.

Contestants win points by flinging paper plates filled with a custard pie mixture at other competitors.

Six points are won for a direct hit to the face, three for a hit to the shoulders and up, and one for below that.

The Old School Ravers were the winning team (Gareth Fuller/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

This year, 27 teams – each consisting of four contestants – took part in the competition.

The Old School Ravers were triumphant, winning the coveted World Custard Pie Championships trophy.

Geoff Cooke, who is on the team of organisers for the event, said it was a “great day”.

“It is really good fun,” he told the Press Association.

“It is a family fun day. People come here quite early and stake a claim to a pitch and stay there all day.”

The custard recipe is a secret (Gareth Fuller/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Mr Cooke, who presents the event, estimated that about 1,500 spectators attended on Saturday.

The championships began as a way of raising funds for the village hall, with the money now given to local charities.

Mr Cooke added that the recipe for the pies was a “closely guarded secret”.

“They contain flour and water but consistency is key,” he said.

“Highly skilled operatives mix the custard for us.”

The competition will next take place on June 12 2027.