ICE agent roasted after bragging about '$200k salary': 'I'd do this for free'

An ICE agent has sparked backlash after openly bragging about how much he claims to earn in a now-viral video circulating on social media.

In the clip, shared by The Tennessee Holler and viewed hundreds of thousands of times on X/Twitter, a face-covered man confronts a passerby, warning, "I don't care what they told you, if you guys get in my way, we’ll arrest you".

The person filming responds calmly, saying, "Sir, we're just observing. Please calm down," before adding a more pointed comment: "You got anger issues as a kid, didn't you? Were your parents present? You should be ashamed of yourself, man."

The unidentified agent is then seen pacing back and forth, boasting about his work and expressing that he can't believe that he is paid to do it.

"I'd do this for free," he says.

A woman off-camera interjects, calmly stating that she earns $200k (£146k) a year as a physician’s assistant. The agent asks how long she had to attend school to reach that salary.

He then claims that he earns the same amount, despite having only completed high school.

"I went to high school, I get 200K," he said.

According to a US government job listing for an entry-level deportation officer with the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement, agents earn between $51,632 and $84,277 per year.

It didn't take long for viewers to chime in on the bizarre interaction, with one writing: "Well, this dips**t said he would do it for free, so I just saved the government $200,000. He said he went to high school, but he never mentioned graduating."

Another quipped: "Better be saving that Ice $200,000 salary that taxpayers are paying for because it is going to be short-lived. I repeat, we are going to need a wall of shame engraved with all the names of these depraved individuals who received ICE paychecks."

A third penned: "Basically, I’m a f***ing loser, and I can’t get a real job, so I’m gonna go and terrorise people for 200k a year. Pieces of s**t."

Meanwhile, one joked: "He loves his job so much he hides his face and doesn't want anyone to know who he is. So proud."

