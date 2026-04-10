In Pictures: By the left – Sovereign’s Parade completes Officer Cadets’ training

The Sovereign’s Parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Surrey marks the completion of 44 weeks of intensive training for the Officer Cadets.

General Dame Sharon Nesmith inspects the Officer Cadets during the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in Camberley, Surrey (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Officer Cadets line up ahead of the Sovereign’s Parade (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Officer Cadets check their uniforms (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst colours are carried out of Old College building on to the parade ground (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Officer Cadets line up to be inspected (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Officer Cadets march on the parade ground (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

General Dame Sharon Nesmith inspects the Officer Cadets (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Officer Cadets march on the parade ground (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

(Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

(Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Officer Cadets line up during the Sovereign’s Parade (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Academy Adjutant Major Ben Kendall rides Jumping Jack into Old College building after the Sovereign’s Parade (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews