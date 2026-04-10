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In Pictures: By the left – Sovereign’s Parade completes Officer Cadets’ training

In Pictures: By the left – Sovereign’s Parade completes Officer Cadets’ training
An Officer Cadet has a badge adjusted on his cap (Andrew Matthews/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

The Sovereign’s Parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Surrey marks the completion of 44 weeks of intensive training for the Officer Cadets.

General Dame Sharon Nesmith inspects the officer cadetsGeneral Dame Sharon Nesmith inspects the Officer Cadets during the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in Camberley, Surrey (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Officer cadets line up ahead of the Sovereign\u2019s ParadeOfficer Cadets line up ahead of the Sovereign’s Parade (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Officer cadets check their uniformsOfficer Cadets check their uniforms (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Sovereign\u2019s Parade SandhurstThe Royal Military Academy Sandhurst colours are carried out of Old College building on to the parade ground (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Officer cadets line up to be inspectedOfficer Cadets line up to be inspected (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Officer cadets march on the parade groundOfficer Cadets march on the parade ground (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Sovereign\u2019s Parade SandhurstGeneral Dame Sharon Nesmith inspects the Officer Cadets (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Officer cadets march on the parade groundOfficer Cadets march on the parade ground (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Marching officer cadets(Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Officer cadets(Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Officer CadetsOfficer Cadets line up during the Sovereign’s Parade (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Academy Adjutant Major Ben Kendall rides Jumping Jack into Old College buildingAcademy Adjutant Major Ben Kendall rides Jumping Jack into Old College building after the Sovereign’s Parade (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Sovereign\u2019s Parade SandhurstOfficer Cadets march into Old College building after the parade (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

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