PS6 LIVE: Sony stickers on new PS5 consoles 'show' physical disc warning

PS6 rumours are heating up after what's claimed to be new PS5 console stickers appear to suggest Sony is continuing to move forward with its decision to discontinue physical discs despite the huge outcry against it, fuelling speculation the next-generation PlayStation console could launch as an all-digital device.

While Sony has yet to officially announce the PlayStation 6, bosses have previously said a new next-generation console is "top of mind".

Recent rumours suggest Sony could launch the PS6 alongside a handheld device, with leaks pointing to upgraded hardware specifications, AI-powered features, improved graphics and key performance upgrades.

Follow Indy100's PS6 live blog below for all the latest PlayStation 6 release date rumours, price predictions, hardware leaks, specs, Sony announcements and breaking news as they happen.

ICYMI: Sony stickers on new PS5 consoles 'show' physical disc warning New stickers appear to have been put on new PS5 consoles with a warning about Sony's decision to stop the production of physical discs for PlayStation games releasing from January 2028 onwards. According to images circulating on social media, the sticker says: "Important notice: from Jan 2028, newly released games on PlayStation will be available for purchase on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital format only. "Discs for games released before Jan 2028 can continue to be played on this console." So it doesn't seem Sony will be backing down from this decision and this has sparked increased speculation the expected upcoming PS6 will be an all-digital console.

GTA 6: An Extended Look coming to Netflix - What to expect Rockstar Games has confirmed an extended look at GTA 6 is premiering on Netflix Rockstar Games Rockstar Games has confirmed an extended look at GTA 6 is coming to Netflix at the end of August. On Thursday (6 August), Rockstar shared a short social media post confirming this, along with fresh artwork of Jason and Lucia, the main protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 6. The extended look will be available from 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) on Thursday 27 August. It will then land on Rockstar's official YouTube channel and website from 9pm ET that day (6pm PT / 2am BST on Friday 28 August) too. There was high speculation Rockstar could release GTA 6 trailer 3 on Thursday (6 August), ahead of the latest Take-Two earnings call a day later (Friday 7 August), but instead the studio has confirmed when the anticipated extended look will premiere with Netflix having a six-hour exclusive. Read the full story here.

Sony stickers on new PS5 consoles 'show' physical disc warning New stickers appear to have been put on new PS5 consoles with a warning about Sony's decision to stop the production of physical discs for PlayStation games releasing from January 2028 onwards. According to images circulating on social media, the sticker says: "Important notice: from Jan 2028, newly released games on PlayStation will be available for purchase on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital format only. "Discs for games released before Jan 2028 can continue to be played on this console." So it doesn't seem Sony will be backing down from this decision and this has sparked increased speculation the expected upcoming PS6 will be an all-digital console.

Sony gives encouraging hardware update ahead of expected GTA 6 demand Sony has shared a very encouraging update about the short-term future of its hardware ahead of expected high demand for its PS5 consoles with GTA 6 releasing on 19 November. Speaking during a recent Sony earnings call, Lin Tao, Sony's chief financial officer, confirmed the company has secured enough components to deal with the expected increased demand of PS5 consoles ahead of the GTA 6 launch. She said: "We expect further improvements in engagement metrics going forward because many major titles are scheduled to be released toward the end of calendar year. "Regarding the impact of memory market conditions on PS5 hardware, we have secured the quantity of memory necessary to meet our projected sales volume for the current fiscal year and there is no change to our plan for hardware profitability to remain similar to the previous fiscal year. "We continue to aim for further growth of the install base while closely monitoring PS5 hardware demand trends and the potential for securing additional memory." Sony has a number of first-party titles on the horizon too, with Marvel's Wolverine releasing in September and God of War Laufey in February 2027.

Sony bullish about its gaming hardware being 'more affordable' Sony has been very bullish about its gaming hardware being "more affordable" than high-end gaming PCs. Lin Tao, Sony's chief financial officer, was asked during a recent earnings call how PlayStation's hardware would differentiate from PC with Sony choosing to stop the production of physical discs for games releasing from January 2028 onwards. She replied: "Compared to the high-end gaming PC, our product is more affordable. "We don't feel that the disc itself is a strong factor for differentiation. Going forward, we can coexist peacefully with PC games."

Sony confirms key PlayStation 6 update Sony has confirmed a key update on the next generation of its gaming hardware, expected to be the PlayStation 6. During a recent earnings call, Lin Tao, Sony's chief financial officer, said: "Operating income increased 37 per cent year-on-year to JPY 202 billion, primarily due to the impact of US tariff refunds, partially offset by an increase in costs, including investment for the next generation platform and restructuring costs." Sony previously said the next generation is "top of mind" and from these remarks, Sony continues to invest in next-gen hardware.

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