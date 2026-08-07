White House slammed over Spider-Man ICE campaign post: ‘This is embarrassing’

The White House has been slammed after using Spider-Man imagery in its latest social media campaign to promote ICE.

On Friday (7 August), the White House shared a post on its official Instagram account, writing: “Your friendly neighbourhood ICE agents.”

The imagery shows Spider-Man firing a web, with the post’s final image showing a group of men standing having been restrained in the web.

“Criminal illegal aliens will be caught and deported,” the post also reads.





The White House is no stranger to controversial posts. It previously shared content including a ‘ Captcha’ meme of Trump as a ‘patriot ’ to an AI video of the Republican dumping excrement on protesters .



The Trump administration was also slammed for posting a tweet on the official White House social media account about “planemaxxing” , all while US service members are dying in the Iran War.

The latest post has again sparked much controversy online, with people calling for the account to take the post down.

One account called the post “absolutely f***ing disgusting”.

Another added: “The official White House Instagram is now posting Spider-Man-style ICE propaganda showing immigrants literally trapped in webs before being deported.



“Coming from the official communications arm of the United States government, this is embarrassing.”

One more added: “This is the worse misrepresentation of Spider-Man to the highest order. Marvel/Sony need to get off their damn knees and take legal action immediately.”

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