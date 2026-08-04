Tate McRae has responded to online discourse where she has been accused of having MAGA affiliations.

The Canadian pop star featured on a duet with Morgan Wallen on the track 'What I Want' which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but her association with the controversial country singer led the internet to accuse her of being a MAGA supporter.

McRae - who was born in Calgary, Alberta - also faced backlash for appearing in a promotional video for Team USA ahead of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics 2026, especially given political tensions between Canada and the US, after President Donald Trump, who would often refer to Canada as the "51st state," imposed tariffs on Canadian goods.

"Y'all know I'm Canada down," the 23-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story post in response to all the reaction, along with a childhood photo of herself holding a Canadian flag, and in turn her response then became a viral meme.

The MAGA allegations were further fueled when she was rumoured to be dating New Jersey Devils center, and Team USA hockey player Jack Hughes.

He and his US teammates made headlines after their Olympics gold-meal win as they received a congratulatory call from President Trump where they laughed at his distasteful joke about about inviting the Olympic gold medal-winning women's team to the State of the Union address.

Now, in a new interview with Variety, the 'Just Keep Watching' singer touched upon this internet narrative.

“I like to say my piece through organizations I support and the environment that I have on tour,” she said on the matter. “I think it’s pretty obvious what kind of person I am and the things I support. And I hope that my fans can see that through the things that I’m putting my energy towards."

The interviewer referenced a TikTok that McRae posted advertising a “Little Miss Possessive” hoodie, with part of the proceeds from this going towards Trevor Project, a nonprofit focusing on suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth, and Global Fund for Women.

Meanwhile, McRae also shared in the interview that fellow pop star Taylor Swift sent some of her famous homemade loaf of sourdough bread.

"The basket smelled amazing," she recalled. "“I don’t know what perfume she wears, but I was like, ‘She must smell incredible.’"

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