News

In Pictures: Cate Blanchett’s shell-themed dress warms the cockles at Serpentine

In Pictures: Cate Blanchett’s shell-themed dress warms the cockles at Serpentine
Cate Blanchett attends the Serpentine Summer Party (Doug Peters/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters

Cate Blanchett brought the seaside to central London as she turned up in an eyecatching dress for the Serpentine Summer Party.

The actress warmed the cockles of admirers with a shell-themed outfit as she joined figures from the world of art, showbiz and politics.

Pop diva Lily Allen, Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan and Minnie Driver also attended the event which is an annual fixture in London’s cultural scene.

Serpentine Summer Party 2025Minnie Driver and a guest (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters

Serpentine Summer Party 2025Dina Asher-Smith (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters

Serpentine Summer Party 2025Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters

Serpentine Summer Party 2025Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan and his wife Saadiya Khan (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters

Serpentine Summer Party 2025Kelly Osbourne (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters

Serpentine Summer Party 2025Lord Frederick Windsor and Lady Frederick Windsor (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters

Serpentine Summer Party 2025Philippa Perry and Sir Grayson Perry (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters

Serpentine Summer Party 2025Eiza Gonzalez (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters

Serpentine Summer Party 2025Beth Ditto and Charles Jeffery (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters

Serpentine Summer Party 2025Jourdan Dunn (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters

Serpentine Summer Party 2025Georgia May Jagger (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters

Serpentine Summer Party 2025Celia Imrie (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters

Serpentine Summer Party 2025Lily Allen (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters

Serpentine Summer Party 2025Joanne Froggatt (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters

The Conversation (0)