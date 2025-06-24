In Pictures: Cate Blanchett’s shell-themed dress warms the cockles at Serpentine

Cate Blanchett brought the seaside to central London as she turned up in an eyecatching dress for the Serpentine Summer Party.
The actress warmed the cockles of admirers with a shell-themed outfit as she joined figures from the world of art, showbiz and politics.
Pop diva Lily Allen, Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan and Minnie Driver also attended the event which is an annual fixture in London’s cultural scene.
Minnie Driver and a guest (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters
Dina Asher-Smith (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters
Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan and his wife Saadiya Khan (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters
Kelly Osbourne (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters
Lord Frederick Windsor and Lady Frederick Windsor (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters
Philippa Perry and Sir Grayson Perry (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters
Eiza Gonzalez (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters
Beth Ditto and Charles Jeffery (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters
Jourdan Dunn (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters
Georgia May Jagger (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters
Celia Imrie (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters
Lily Allen (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters
Joanne Froggatt (Doug Peters/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters