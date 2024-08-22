News
Education

In Pictures: Joy and delight as teenagers celebrate GCSE successes

In Pictures: Joy and delight as teenagers celebrate GCSE successes
Hundreds of thousands of teenagers have been celebrating after receiving their GCSE exam results (Gareth Fuller/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Hundreds of thousands of teenagers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland have been celebrating after receiving their GCSE exam results which will help them progress to sixth form, college or an apprenticeship.

GCSE resultsPupils at Ark Pioneer Academy in Barnet, north London, receive their GCSE results (Jordan Pettitt/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

GCSE resultsDelighted Emily Prior (left) and Lucy Mackay hug each other after picking up their GCSE results at Brighton College (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

GCSE resultsJayden Dashi celebrates his GCSE results at Ark Pioneer Academy in Barnet, north London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

GCSE resultsPupils at Brighton College jump for joy at their results (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

GCSE resultsStormont Education Minister Paul Givan poses with Sophie Cantley (left) and Caitlin Stokes at Dromore High School in Co Down (Liam McBurney/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Liam McBurney

GCSE resultsLeona, who achieved 5A* and 5As in her GCSEs, with her mother Denise Braniff at Assumption Grammar School in Ballynahinch, Co Down (Liam McBurney/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Liam McBurney

GCSE resultsUkrainian teenager Oles Kuzomko is hugged by his sister Yaryna and mother Mila after achieving ‘excellent’ GCSE results at Bradford Grammar School (Stephen Garnett Photography/PA)PA Media - Stephen Garnett Photography

EducationGCSEs
The Conversation (0)
x