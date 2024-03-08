News
International Women's Day

In Pictures: People across the world honour International Women’s Day

Swimmers take a dip in the Firth of Forth at Portobello in Edinburgh, to mark International Women’s Day (Jane Barlow/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

People across the globe have come together to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The March 8 event gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

International Women’s Day is a public holiday in several countries.

The UN observes the holiday in connection with a particular issue, campaign, or theme in women’s rights.

International Women\u2019s DayCampaigners for Women Against State Pension Inequality Campaign (Waspis) gather at the statue of political activist Mary Barbour (Andrew Milligan/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

International Women\u2019s DayLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer joins Lioness Fara Williams and students in the FA’s ‘Let Girls Play’ initiative (Stefan Rousseau/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau

International Women\u2019s DayFirst Minister Humza Yousaf during a visit to Task Childcare in Glasgow to mark International Women’s Day (Andrew Milligan/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Miligan

Japan International Women\u2019s DayParticipants march to mark the International Women’s Day in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved - Eugene Hoshiko

Pakistan International Women\u2019s DayWomen supporters of a religious party Jamaa-e-Islami take part in a rally to mark the International Women’s Day in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. - K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan International Women\u2019s DayInternational Women’s Day in Lahore (KM Chaudary)Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. - K.M. Chaudary

CORRECTION Cambodia International Women\u2019s DayCambodians attend a running event called ‘Women of Victory’ to mark the International Women’s Day at at a public park in Phnom Penh (Heng Sinith/AP)Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. - Heng Sinith

South Korea International Woman\u2019s DayMembers of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions march during a rally marking International Women’s Day in Seoul (Ahn Young-joon/AP)Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. - Ahn Young-joon

South Korea International Woman\u2019s DayInternational Women’s Day in Seoul (Ahn Young-joon/AP)Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. - Ahn Young-joon

Philippines International Women\u2019s DayAn activist removes her bra to symbolise their breaking free from restrictions imposed on them as they join an International Women’s Day protest in Manila, Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved - Aaron Favila

Pakistan International Women\u2019s Day(KM Chaudary/AP)Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. - K.M. Chaudary

Israel Palestinians International Woman\u2019s DayA group of women stand along the beach, commemorating International Women’s Day by calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip (Oded Balilty/AP)Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. - Oded Balilty

