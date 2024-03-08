In Pictures: People across the world honour International Women’s Day

People across the globe have come together to celebrate International Women’s Day.
The March 8 event gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.
International Women’s Day is a public holiday in several countries.
The UN observes the holiday in connection with a particular issue, campaign, or theme in women’s rights.
Swimmers take a dip in the Firth of Forth at Portobello in Edinburgh, to mark International Women’s Day (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow
Campaigners for Women Against State Pension Inequality Campaign (Waspis) gather at the statue of political activist Mary Barbour (Andrew Milligan/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joins Lioness Fara Williams and students in the FA’s ‘Let Girls Play’ initiative (Stefan Rousseau/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau
First Minister Humza Yousaf during a visit to Task Childcare in Glasgow to mark International Women’s Day (Andrew Milligan/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Miligan
Participants march to mark the International Women’s Day in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved - Eugene Hoshiko
Women supporters of a religious party Jamaa-e-Islami take part in a rally to mark the International Women’s Day in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. - K.M. Chaudary
International Women’s Day in Lahore (KM Chaudary)Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. - K.M. Chaudary
Cambodians attend a running event called ‘Women of Victory’ to mark the International Women’s Day at at a public park in Phnom Penh (Heng Sinith/AP)Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. - Heng Sinith
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions march during a rally marking International Women’s Day in Seoul (Ahn Young-joon/AP)Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. - Ahn Young-joon
International Women’s Day in Seoul (Ahn Young-joon/AP)Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. - Ahn Young-joon
An activist removes her bra to symbolise their breaking free from restrictions imposed on them as they join an International Women’s Day protest in Manila, Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved - Aaron Favila
(KM Chaudary/AP)Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. - K.M. Chaudary
A group of women stand along the beach, commemorating International Women’s Day by calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip (Oded Balilty/AP)Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. - Oded Balilty