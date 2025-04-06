In Pictures: Runners take in the sights during landmarks half marathon

An annual event for runners in central London on Sunday allowed them to see the sights of the capital from traffic-free roads while raising money for charity.

The London Landmarks Half Marathon is the only race with a route through both the City of London and City of Westminster, taking in the Houses of Parliament, St Paul’s Cathedral, the Tower of London and Bank of England, before finishing under Nelson’s Column in Trafalgar Square.

The event is organised by Tommy’s, the pregnancy and baby charity, to raise funds, with more than £50,000,000 donated since the first event in 2018.

Runners taking part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon run past the Royal Courts of Justice (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

From left, Alice five, Ottilie, three and Emilia, two in Bank with placards supporting one of the runners (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Around 20,000 runners took on the 13.1-mile route through the heart of London (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

The runners reach Temple during their route around the central capital (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Some runners dressed as landmarks, with the Elizabeth Tower that houses Big Ben and London Eye among the costumes seen along the route (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

The finish line was suitably at another landmark – Trafalgar Square (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Elsewhere in London, less energetic individuals embraced the warm temperatures and relaxed in the capital’s parks and gardens.

People enjoying the sunny weather in St James’s Park in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

According to the Met Office, sunshine will dominate for the week ahead (Jordan Pettitt/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt