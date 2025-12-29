News
In Pictures: The changing seasons during 2025

The sun rises over the snowy conditions on the East Yorkshire coast, near Skipsea (Amy Crowther/PA)
As Christmas approached the second named storm of the season, Storm Bram, ensured 2025 ended as it began.

Storm Eowyn had caused widespread damage in January before daffodils and new-born lambs heralded the start of spring before summer and autumn brought Britons some seasonal cheer.

Press Association photographers were on hand to capture the changing colours of the UK as the year got into full swing.

WINTER

Winter weatherThe sun rises behind South Shields lighthouse, on the North East coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Winter weatherPeople walking in the wind and rain on Westminster bridge, in London (Yui Mok/PA)(Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

Winter weatherWorkers clearing a fallen tree on Grove Park Drive in Dublin as ESB networks continue to reconnect homes and businesses across the country after Storm Eowyn wreaked havoc throughout the country (Brian Lawless/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

Winter weatherSnow covers the Killhope Lead Mining Museum in County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Winter weatherA Highland cow grazes in a snow-covered field near Shotts, North Lanarkshire (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Storm BramYork’s Ouse was in full spate as Storm Bram bore down on the UK in December (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

SPRING

WeatherA runner in Morden Hall Park, South London (Ben Whitley/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Whitley

DaffodilsA member of the public admires the blooming daffodils in St James’s Park in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

Spring weather Mar 1st 2025Ewes and newborn lambs during a bright and chilly morning in the village of Bishop’s Itchington in Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Spring weatherA visitor to Holland Park, London, walks through the Fukushima Garden. The UK could see its warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures higher than European holiday hotspots, after firefighters battled wildfires across the country (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

Spring weatherPeople enjoy a walk along the promenade during the fine weather in Folkestone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

SUMMER

SummerA field of poppies in flower in East Winch in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Joe Giddens

Summer weatherSunbathers make the most of the mini-heatwave in New Brighton, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Peter Byrne

SummerThe sun rises over Cullercoats Bay on North Tyneside on the summer solstice, the longest day of the year (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

SummerA visitor uses an umbrella to shield from the sun in the sunflower fields at Becketts Farm in Wythall, south of Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

AUTUMN

AutumnLeaves frame the Scott Monument in Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens, as they begin to show their autumn colours (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Autumn weatherA general view of autumn colours at Jesmond Dene in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Autumn weatherStirling Castle surrounded by trees (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Autumn weatherThe aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow in the sky over St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

