In Pictures: The changing seasons during 2025

As Christmas approached the second named storm of the season, Storm Bram, ensured 2025 ended as it began.

Storm Eowyn had caused widespread damage in January before daffodils and new-born lambs heralded the start of spring before summer and autumn brought Britons some seasonal cheer.

Press Association photographers were on hand to capture the changing colours of the UK as the year got into full swing.

WINTER

The sun rises behind South Shields lighthouse, on the North East coast (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

People walking in the wind and rain on Westminster bridge, in London (Yui Mok/PA)(Yui Mok/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

Workers clearing a fallen tree on Grove Park Drive in Dublin as ESB networks continue to reconnect homes and businesses across the country after Storm Eowyn wreaked havoc throughout the country (Brian Lawless/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

Snow covers the Killhope Lead Mining Museum in County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

A Highland cow grazes in a snow-covered field near Shotts, North Lanarkshire (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

York’s Ouse was in full spate as Storm Bram bore down on the UK in December (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

SPRING

A runner in Morden Hall Park, South London (Ben Whitley/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Whitley

A member of the public admires the blooming daffodils in St James’s Park in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

Ewes and newborn lambs during a bright and chilly morning in the village of Bishop’s Itchington in Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A visitor to Holland Park, London, walks through the Fukushima Garden. The UK could see its warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures higher than European holiday hotspots, after firefighters battled wildfires across the country (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

People enjoy a walk along the promenade during the fine weather in Folkestone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

SUMMER

A field of poppies in flower in East Winch in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Joe Giddens

Sunbathers make the most of the mini-heatwave in New Brighton, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Peter Byrne

The sun rises over Cullercoats Bay on North Tyneside on the summer solstice, the longest day of the year (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

A visitor uses an umbrella to shield from the sun in the sunflower fields at Becketts Farm in Wythall, south of Birmingham (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

AUTUMN

Leaves frame the Scott Monument in Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens, as they begin to show their autumn colours (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

A general view of autumn colours at Jesmond Dene in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Stirling Castle surrounded by trees (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Jane Barlow