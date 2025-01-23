Instruments used on classic Beatles album Sgt Pepper’s go on display

French horns used to create the sound of one of The Beatles’ most acclaimed albums have gone on display.

The brass instruments can be heard on Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which was released by the group in 1967 and was number one in the UK charts for 23 straight weeks.

Two of the four French horns used on the album have been exhibited at Liverpool Beatles Museum.

Sian Kenrick, whose late father Tony Randall played the horn, got in touch with the museum in December.

Two of the four French horns used on Sgt. Pepper's

After officials confirmed they would like to put the instrument on display, Mr Randall’s family got in touch with the relatives of John Burden, another of the four French horn players on the album.

Museum owner Roag Best said: “He was the guy Paul McCartney stood next to and, because Paul couldn’t transcribe music, he would hum the tune and say ‘can you write that down?’

“He would have to write the music for the other French horn players.”

Before he died, Mr Burden remembered the session saying: “They didn’t really know what they wanted. I wrote out phrases for them based on what Paul McCartney was humming to us and George Martin.

“All four Beatles were there but only Paul took an active interest in our overdub.”

Families of both musicians flew in from Ireland and New York to be at the museum on Thursday to see the items unveiled, with members of Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra providing music.

Mr Best said: “None of the instruments from the album have ever appeared and it is an iconic album.

“One of the horns is in immaculate condition and the other one has had a lot of repair work and panels have been welded on to it, but by all accounts it still worked.

“At the time the album was recorded The Beatles were the biggest thing so to go into Abbey Road and record with them must have been amazing.”