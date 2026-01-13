Is Twitter/X down? Elon Musk's platform experiences outage following Grok controversy

It's not until a website or app goes down that you realise just how much you use it - and that's a familiar thought for many X users right now, as it would appear the platform is currently experiencing a temporary outage.

One of its last major outages in March 2025 saw over 1.6 million DownDetector reports, while CloudFlare issues back in November caused chaos across a number of sites, including X, Spotify, and ChatGPT.

Here's what we know about the current status of the site...

X

Is Twitter/X down right now?

As of 14:25 GMT on Tuesday 13 January, over 7,000 X user reports suggest the website is experiencing intermittent issues, particularly around loading the homepage.

The mobile app is experiencing similar issues. It's unknown if the problem was localised, however, it has been flagged in both the UK and US.

By 15:20 GMT, issues appear to have subsided.

Indy100 has contacted X for an update

