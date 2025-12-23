You’ve heard of Spotify Wrapped for music lovers, Monzo’s Year in Review (guaranteed to give spenders jump scares), and dating app round-ups that see singletons parading the people they’d rather leave as a distant 2025 memory.

But now, people are inventing their own by asking ChatGPT to reveal their wildest questions from the past 12 months.

By this point, the AI bot has almost certainly heard it all, probably more than the people closest to you ever have. And thanks to a rather hilarious TikTok trend, users are baring their digital souls, laying out their wildest, niche and downright baffling queries for the internet to see.

In one viral clip from TikToker @_shasmey , the bot humourously quipped: "Honestly, your most ridiculous question is probably something like: ‘Why is life like this?’ Asked at 3am with zero context. If you want the actual one, just tell me what you remember asking and I’ll roast it properly."

@_shasmey That reply literally killed me for a sec😭😂#fypシ゚

Another ChatGPT response read Carli de Ville (@carlideville) "to filth": "You've asked A LOT this year."

@carlideville I asked chat gpt what my most ridiculous question of the year was 😂#greenscreen





Meanwhile, a third TikToker was roasted after the bot was asked whether it could take her temperature.

"Girl. You tried to turn me into a Walgreens thermometer," ChatGPT responded to Ashley Grace (@ashleygrace867). "I can answer finals-level anatomy questions, but you wanted me to go under your tongue like a plastic stick from aisle 7".

@ashleygrace867 I’m disappointed in myself #chatgpt #fyp #theheckiswrongwithme





Unlucky for those who celebrated that ChatGPT doesn’t offer a round-up feature similar to Spotify Wrapped, people have already found a workaround, and it delivers exactly that.









If you're brave enough to check, here's how you can see your ChatGPT year in review:

Open the ChatGPT app or website Ensure your access settings are turned on under Data controls, where you'll turn on 'Reference chat history' and 'Reference saved memories' Start a new chat and use one of the prompts: 'Show me my year with ChatGPT' or 'Show my year in review'

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.