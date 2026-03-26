Is Twitter/X down? Elon Musk's site suffers outage

Nothing unites the internet more than hurried Google searches like 'is Twitter down' and 'X outage' when the popular - but also controversial - social media platform fails to load the latest memes and reactions, but worry not, it's not just you.

X/Twitter does appear to have suffered a temporary outage on Thursday 26 March, with the homepage failing to load for many users.

One of its last major outages in March 2025 saw over 1.6 million DownDetector reports, while CloudFlare issues back in November caused chaos across a number of sites, including X, Spotify, and ChatGPT.

Here's what we know about the current status of the site...

Is X/Twitter down right now?

If you logged in to X/Twitter on iOS earlier today, then you likely wouldn't have been able to see any of your timeline posts, and user profiles would have appeared blank.

According to DownDetector, more than 19,000 reports have been made in the last few hours.

The company has not yet confirmed the cause of the disruption, which is affecting users across the world. However, the site does appear to be largely back up and running now.

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