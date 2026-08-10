Musk dancing in resurfaced clip is cringing people out

Elon Musk has had a number of weird moments over the years – from sharing an AI-generated video of him and US president Donald Trump dancing to 'Staying Alive', to wielding a chainsaw on stage and challenging Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match.

And in recent days, a clip from 2020 depicting the tech billionaire dancing in Shanghai has resurfaced online, resulting in the entrepreneur being branded “cringe”.

Musk was in China celebrating the first deliveries of Chinese-made Tesla cars – specifically, the Model 3 electric cars – at the company’s first manufacturing plant outside of the United States.

But six years later, people are more concerned with Musk’s dance moves, which feature a move from the The Bangles’ hit track, 'Walk Like An Egyptian'.

“This is what happens when you fire everyone who slightly criticizes you,” wrote evan loves worf:

Jessiah Ebrerlin, of the Pondering Politics YouTube channel, tweeted: “Did Tesla stock plummet after this? It should’ve”:

And another wrote: “dude thinks he’s Tony stark but he’s really Mr Bean”.

Ouch.

That wasn’t the first time that Musk would take to the stage and bust some moves, as he danced at Donald Trump’s inauguration celebrations in January last year, moments before the infamous salute which sparked widespread criticism online.

Then, at Tesla’s annual meeting in Texas back in November, he was seen dancing on stage alongside some robots – specifically, the Tesla Optimus.

Please, Elon, no more…

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.