Japan introduced a four-day work week in Tokyo to boost the nation’s declining fertility rates.

Long weekends are now a reality for government employees in the nation’s capital city, as the fertility rate stood at just 1.2 in 2023. It is hoped that the new scheme, which came into effect on 1 April, will prevent 'karoshi'—death by overwork.

The Tokyo Metropolitan government, which is one of Japan’s largest employers, is also adding a new “childcare partial leave” policy to allow some employees to work fewer hours per day to help in establishing a healthy balance between childcare and work.

“We will continue to review work styles flexibly to ensure that women do not have to sacrifice their careers due to life events such as childbirth or child-rearing,” said Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike during the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly’s regular session, per Japan Times .

“Empowering women, a goal that has lagged far behind the rest of the world, has been a longstanding issue in our country”.

Japan’s declining birth rate is a concerning issue with significant implications for the nation’s future and its ageing population. The number of babies born fell to a record low of 720,988 in 2024, marking a ninth consecutive year of decline, Reuters reported in February.

Some workers in Tokyo are now entitled to a four-day work week Photo by Ryoji Iwata on Unsplash

The decline is a multifaceted problem, with economic, social and cultural factors all playing a part. Experts have linked the falling birth rate to rising living costs, as well as the country’s demanding work culture which often prioritises long hours and strong corporate loyalty. This is especially challenging for working women.

The four-day work week concept is also gaining support in other countries. In 2022, 61 organisations took part in a six-month UK pilot and in 2024, 54 (89 per cent) said they were still operating the policy. People on social media are also calling for a similar initiative to be introduced in the UK.

“All places should move to a four-day 32 hour work week,” said one comment shared on X.

“Something that European countries, especially the UK, should really consider," one person said. "People are overworked, undervalued, and can't afford to have children, let alone have any time to even think about starting a family.”

“When is this coming to America?” someone else mused.

Not everyone is convinced that the shorter work week will boost birth rates. “I’m all for a 4 day work week… but this isn’t gonna solve the problem. Not even close,” said an X user.

The UK’s birth rate, particularly in England and Wales, is falling. In October 2024, it was revealed that the figure dropped to a new low of an average of 1.44 children per woman born between 2022 and 2023, which is 591,072 babies, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics .

