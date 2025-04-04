Jason Momoa and Danielle Brooks make Minecraft Movie lanterns on Blue Peter

Actors Jason Momoa and Danielle Brooks recited Blue Peter’s memorable “here’s one I made earlier” catchphrase after making Minecraft Movie lanterns together.

Aquaman star Momoa, 45, who plays Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison in the film, and Brooks, 35, who plays Dawn, were put through their paces by presenter Abby Cook.

The trio used cardboard, tracing paper, scissors, paint and sticky tape to create their DIY masterpieces, inspired by the film about four misfits who travel through a portal into a cubic world that thrives on imagination.

Momoa, Brooks and their co-stars Jennifer Coolidge, Sebastian Hansen and Emma Myers were all awarded their very own Blue Peter badges.

Their new film, A Minecraft Movie, is all about creativity and Cook asked Momoa what advice he would give to children that “really want to create, but they’re finding it really hard in a world that doesn’t want them to create?”

“You need to fail. You need failure”, he said.

“Failure is what’s going to make you better, is going to teach you. And so you need to get out there and do all those things and fail at it and get better.”

Momoa and Brooks’s 3-D lanterns were made from cardboard and featured cut-out panels of tracing paper, painted yellow, orange and red, that lit up with the use of LED fairy lights.

Blue Peter airs at 5pm on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.

The CBBC programme is currently presented by Cook, Joel Mawhinney and Shini Muthukrishnan.