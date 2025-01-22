Former Joe Rogan guest reveals the ‘most surprising thing’ about him

A former Joe Rogan podcast guest has revealed what happens when the recording session comes to an end.

In the years since The Joe Rogan Experience launched back in 2009, it has become one one of the most lucrative, albeit controversial, podcasts in the world.

Rogan invites different guests from the worlds of pop culture, sport, politics and beyond to discuss different topics. President Donald Trump made a guest appearance on a three-hour edition of the podcast in October last year, prior to his victory in the 2024 US election.

One previous guest, American cosmologist and author Brian Keating, once revealed the most unexpected thing about Rogan after appearing on the podcast.

“He comes off as a character but can be deadly serious,” Keating said via his blog .

“When it was all over, we posed for a few pictures, and then he left for the bathroom, which was, I realised in hindsight, his form of Irish goodbye! I didn’t see him again.”

Regarding Rogan’s approach to hosting, Keating shared: “Joe is an excellent conversationalist, 100 per cent focused, and attention is most important. He comes off as avuncular with folks junior to him, as I still am. He’s the dominant force in podcasting, with each episode eclipsing the previous episode as the world’s most famous episode as soon as it drops."

And if you’re wondering what Rogan is like in person, the former guest revealed: "Physically, Joe said he weighs 200lbs, and I estimate he’s about 5’9' tall, contrary to the internet rumours that he’s under 5’6'! I don’t think of him as exceptionally sentimental or emotional," he said. "He works out religiously and has called exercise his favoured form of therapy. To me, he’s a good masculine role model for many young men to emulate."

In other Rogan news, the podcaster was challenged over comments on the LA wildfires recently, after discussing the fallout from the devastating blazes that have destroyed more than 12,000 homes and structures.

Rogan was speaking about the fires on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, when he was challenged on a social media post he referenced by podcast guest and comedian Bryan Callen.

