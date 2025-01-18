Joe Rogan challenged over LA wildfires comments: ‘Is this conspiracy?’

Joe Rogan was challenged over comments on the LA wildfires recently, after discussing the fallout from the devastating blazes that have destroyed more than 12,000 homes and structures.

At least 25 lives had been lost, with hundreds of thousands of residents still placed under evacuation orders. The economic losses from the fires may reach $275 billion, according to estimates.

Rogan was speaking about the fires on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, when he was challenged on a social media post he referenced by podcast guest and comedian Bryan Callen.

Speaking to Callen, Rogan said: "I don't know what happens to the entire city now, because people are looting like f****** crazy.

“Gigantic groups of 100 men—organized—are pulling into neighborhoods that are being evacuated, smashing through doors and pulling out TVs. There's film footage of them."

Rogan added: "There's also a bunch of people that have been caught setting fires.”

He went on to say: "One guy got caught setting fires, and he had a UN debit card... He had a bunch”.

After saying he'd send the link he'd seen to producer Jamie Vernon, Rogan added: "He had five cell phones and the United Nations prepaid debit card."

Days before, journalist Yashar Ali was one of the people to challenge the claims made about “UN debit cards”, sharing a screenshot from one account on Twitter/X making the claim and calling it “fake news”.





Speaking on the podcast, Callen said he was “skeptical” about it and asked: “Is this conspiracy?"

Callen went on to say: "I just don't want to be played. You know what I mean, though? I don't want to be played. I don't know what's true anymore."

Challenging Rogan’s claim, Callen asked whether any publications had covered the claims – and Rogan said he had seen it shared by a Twitter/X account ‘The Texas Patriot’.

Further challenging the comments, Callen said: "You see? You see? I told you. I'm already like ‘hmm, I don't know.’"

He laughed, adding: "You're spreading rumors, Joe Rogan. You got played.”

Meanwhile, Mel Gibson revealed he lost his Malibu home in the LA wildfires — learning the news in the most unexpected way during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast .

It comes after Joe Rogan recounted a chilling conversation he once had with a firefighter while filming Fear Factor.

"'One day, it's just gonna be the right wind and fire's gonna start in the right place and it's gonna burn through LA all the way to the ocean and there's not a f***ing thing we can do about it,'" the firefighter reportedly told him.

