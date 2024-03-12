Everything we know about Boeing whistleblower John Barnett

John Barnett, a former Boeing employee who was giving evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit on alleged safety problems, was found dead from a "self-inflicted wound" over the weekend.

Barnett, 62, had given his initial testimony days before he was found in his truck in a South Carolina parking lot.

In 2019, Barnett claimed Boeing intentionally used defective parts in its planes and warned passengers they might face a lack of oxygen in the event of sudden decompression.

Boeing denied the allegations and stated that the company follows strict safety protocols.

Here's everything we know:

What was Barnett's cause of death?

On Monday (11 March), the Charleston County coroner confirmed Barnett's death to the BBC.

It said the cause of death from a "self-inflicted" wound on 9 March.

Days before his death, Barnett had given evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit.





How long did Barnett work for Boeing?

Barnett worked with Boeing for 32 years until his retirement in 2017 on health grounds.





What did Barnett allege?

In 2019, Barnett told the BBC that faulty parts were deliberately fitted in planes, revealing some serious problems with the oxygen systems. This reportedly meant that one in four wouldn't work in the event of an emergency.

Barnett allegedly found that the 787 Dreamliner showed a failure rate of 25 per cent during a test on emergency oxygen systems.

The company insisted that "safety, quality and integrity are at the core of Boeing's values".









What has Boeing said?

Boeing responded to Barnett's death, saying: "We are saddened by Mr Barnett’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends."





What has Barnett's attorney said?

Brian Knowles told TMZ that he had doubts about the circumstances of his death.

"Today is a tragic day," Knowles wrote in an email to Corporate Crime Reporter. "John had been back and forth for quite some time getting prepared. The defence examined him for their allowed seven hours under the rules on Thursday."





