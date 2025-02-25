John Cooper Clarke to receive 2025 Northern Music Award: ‘I am honoured’

Punk poet John Cooper Clarke is to receive the 2025 Northern Music Award in recognition of his influence in the world of music and poetry.

The awards, which celebrates musical talent from the north of England, will also see singer Yungblud presented with the disruptor in music award and Mercury Prize-winning band English Teacher awarded the album of the year gong for This Could Be Texas.

Clarke, 76, also known as the “Bard of Salford”, said: “I am knocked out to receive this award.

John Cooper Clarke is one of the most celebrated modern poets in the UK (Yui Mok/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Yui Mok

“The North is where it all started for me, and I’m honoured to be recognised in this way.

“I look forward to celebrating with the incredibly talented winners at the Northern Music Awards.”

Yungblud, 27, who is from Doncaster, said: “I’ve always believed that music should be a tool for change, for breaking down barriers, and for creating spaces where people can unapologetically be themselves.

“This award is for all the misfits and the dreamers. Let’s keep disrupting together.”

Clarke joins a line-up of artists who will perform at the event including indie rock bands Blossoms, Lightning Seeds and The Zutons.

Awards to be announced on the night include artist of the year and DJ of the year, where an accomplished radio DJ from the north will be crowned.

Yungblud attending the inaugural Rolling Stone UK Awards (Ian West/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Ian West

Money raised from the Northern Music Awards will go towards expanding music therapy provision in the north of England for charity Nordoff and Robbins.

The inaugural awards ceremony took place last year and saw Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm awarded the special recognition award, with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson winning artist of the year.

Sandra Schembri, chief executive, Nordoff and Robbins, said: “We’re so excited to be honouring Dr John Cooper Clarke at this year’s Northern Music Awards.

“With his distinctive style, sharp wit, social commentary and an inimitable delivery, he has become a household name, bringing poetry to new audiences and inspiring generations of musicians, artists and fans alike.

“His work continues to be celebrated around the world, while his influence remains a constant in both literary and music circles, so this award is testament to his outstanding career and the ongoing relevance of his work within the cultural tapestry of the North.”

She added: “Every contribution ensures we can reach more individuals in need, using music to create meaningful change.”

The Northern Music Awards 2025, hosted by BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Chris Hawkins, will take place at the Liverpool Olympia on Thursday March 27.