A Michigan judge who berated an elderly cancer patient for not maintaining his lawn has since apologised and reported herself to the Judicial Tenure Commission to be investigated.

In August, 72-year-old Burhan Chowdhury of Hamtramck, near Detroit, was issued a ticket for leaving unkept weeds outside his home.

Later on January 10 during a Zoom hearing, Hamtramck District Judge Alexis Krot yelled, "That is totally inappropriate," and issued him a $100 fine.

"You should be ashamed of yourself," Krot shouted in the video, which was soon shared on social media. "If I could give you jail time on this, I would."

Chowdhury, who appeared to be struggling to catch a breath, tried to explain: "I am a cancer patient, very old."

He proceeded to tell Judge Krot that he is "very weak" and "cannot look after this thing."

Krot continued to berate the man – even after he intersected and said: "I am very sick, ma'am."

"That is shameful, shameful! The neighbours shouldn't have to look at that," she responded.

Naturally, people turned to Twitter in fury. "Too many things wrong with this," one said. "Son could’ve helped, neighbors could’ve and the judge could’ve handled this WAY better. If she could give jail time she would?? The world has bigger problems."

Another added: "Wow! I cannot believe shaming a patient stricken with advanced cancer barely able to breathe over a yard!! Shameful."

Judge Krot has since stepped forward in an attempt to take accountability and apologise.

"I apologise to the person who appeared before me and to our entire community for having failed to meet the high standards that we expect of our judicial officers, and that I expect of myself," she said in a statement.



She said she "made a mistake" and is "very embarrassed" by the ordeal.

Krot revealed in her statement that she has reported herself to the Judicial Tenure Commission to be investigated because it was the "right thing to do."



"I will continue to hold myself to the standards I set for others," she added.