Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey has died at the age of 16, and her heartbroken family has shared the cause of her death was suicide.



The news of Posey's death was announced on Monday (May 2nd) by her mother Marcy Posey Gatterman in a Facebook post where the cause of death was not revealed at the time.

“I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone," she wrote.

“Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

Now in a statement to TMZ, the family has shared the tragic cause of Posey's death was suicide.

"Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life."

"She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life … Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall."

The family also told the publication that Posey had planned to continue working in the entertainment industry but also had a love for aviation, with the goal to get a commercial pilot's license.

Posey was widely known for featuring in the TLC reality series Toddlers & Tiaras which follows the personal lives of families of contestants participating in child beauty pageants, she had competed in beauty pageants from the age of three.

It is through the show that Posey became internet famous when a clip of her cheeky grin was turned into a viral GIF and meme.

Tributes have been pouring in for the death of Posey who had just turned 16 last week.

A fundraising page has since been sent up by Posey's family in her name at the Whatcom Community Foundation to help teenagers in need.

One of Posey's pageant coaches expressed her sadness at the news: "I have experienced alot of loss in my life, but this one stings differently. Kailia was one the funnest and funniest young ladies that I have ever worked with in my coaching career."

"Can’t even believe this has happened. I’m praying for you guys to get through this. She always was so kind to all of us. Rest In Peace," America's Got Talent magician Kadan Bart Rockett wrote underneath an Instagram post of Posey's.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

