What has Kanye 'Ye' West said about Wireless ban?

Kanye West has spoken out after being blocked from performing at Wireless festival, leading to the entire UK music event being cancelled altogether.

Last week, the rapper was announced as the three-night headliner for July – and reactions were mixed. Some fans celebrated the news, marking his first UK performance since Glastonbury in 2015 and Wireless the year before. Others, however, were outraged due to his past remarks.

Despite West issuing a public apology for his offensive outbursts, citing bipolar disorder as "a very serious debilitating disease," a number of festival sponsors, including PayPal and Pepsi, dropped out upon hearing the initial news.

In a statement, prime minister Kier Starmer wrote: "Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless.

"This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism.

"We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values."

And now, West himself has broken his silence.

"I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly," the rapper said in a statement.

"My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music.

"I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen. I know words aren’t enough - I’ll have to show change through my actions.

"If you’re open, I’m here."

The cancellation has sparked intense commentary online: while many support the decision to block West, others are calling out perceived hypocrisy in light of Donald Trump’s recent remarks on Iran.

"Hey Keir the president of the United States has just threatened to end an entire civilisation, hinting at the use of nuclear weapons and instead you said nothing and chose to focus on Kanye West. You prioritised a music artist over the president threatening mass genocide," one wrote.

"My feed is all politicians condemning Trump’s threat to commit genocide, and then you're talking about Kanye West’s antisemitism. You’re a pathetic little coward and the worst PM this country has ever had," another brutally shared.

Another penned: "Your job as the government is to protect the public not control or gatekeep who can and can’t perform at these festivals. Those decisions are for the organizers and promoters to make. So what are you actually doing here?"

Since the US and Iran reached a ceasefire agreement, Starmer wrote on Wednesday morning: "I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached overnight, which will bring a moment of relief to the region and the world.

"Together with our partners we must do all we can to support and sustain this ceasefire, turn it into a lasting agreement and re-open the Strait of Hormuz."

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