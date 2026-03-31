The rumours are officially true: Kanye 'Ye' West is set to headline all three days at the famed music festival, Wireless.

Eleven years after his last performance at Glastonbury in 2015, West is currently the only confirmed artist for the 2026 lineup. The rapper previously performed at the London festival the year before, making this a long-awaited return for some.

"Wireless 2026 is set to be a colossal year for the festival as Ye returns to take Finsbury Park on a three-night journey through his most iconic records," organisers Festival Republic said.

"From The College Dropout, to Graduation, to Late Registration, to My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and The Life of Pablo, Ye has created albums that have pushed boundaries and redefined hip hop - in doing so, he established a new sonic blueprint and cemented an enduring, undeniable legacy on the culture".

The announcement arrives in the wake of a series of offensive tweets last year, which West has since addressed in an open letter titled To Those I’ve Hurt.

And while some diehard fans are celebrating the Wireless news and reaching straight for their credit cards, others aren't as convinced.

One called it "absolutely grim," adding: "What a waste of a festival. Will be judging every person that goes to this no matter who else they announce."

Another penned: "UK is a strange place. Bob Vylan is blacklisted pretty much everywhere, whilst Kanye West, who rocked diamond swastikas and made a song with a video called Heil Hitler….aaaaaand said slavery was a choice, gets welcomed to wireless with open arms. All strange."

Indy100 reached out to Wireless' representatives for comment

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