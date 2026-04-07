Wireless Festival has been cancelled after its headliner, Kanye West, was blocked from entering the UK, according to the festival.

Since the rapper now known as 'Ye' was announced as a three-night headliner for the London-based event, due to take place in July, backlash has been mounting - not least because just months ago, he was posting antisemitic and racist remarks online.

While he set out in an apology letter that the comments were a result of a mental ill-health episode, a number of sponsors have pulled out of the festival in recent days, including Pepsi, and PayPal.

“I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music", West said in a statement.

“I would grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen. I know words aren’t enough – I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here. With Love, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.”

Just hours ago, the festival's organisers claimed that West had been given the go-ahead to come and perform. However, after prime minister, Keir Starmer, branded his booking "deeply concerning" and the decision was condemned by a number of Jewish groups, it would appear something has changed.

"As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel", the festival wrote in a statement on social media today (7 April), confirming "all ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund."

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The decision has people divided, too.

While some are applauding the decision (albeit, one made 'too late'), others say it's causing further stigma around mental health, and that Ye's apology should have been enough.

"This is really sad and so unfair to Kanye and the people who got tickets to the festival", one ticket holder posted on X.

"40 million to the UK economy gone just like that", another condemned, while a third pleaded: "Bring Drake again to headline."

"Incredibly poor organisation by Wireless, regardless of what anyone thinks about Kanye West , you must have known this was a possible (and likely) outcome. Feel sorry for all the other acts & fans you've let down here", someone else added.

"Shouldn't have booked him his reputation is very public", another pointed out, while someone else echoed: "Why would you choose Kanye to do this of all people?"

Kanye West is yet to release a statement.

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