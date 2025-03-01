Emilia Perez star Karla Sofía Gascón set to attend the Oscars – controversy explained

Emilia Pérez starKarla Sofía Gascón is expected to make a public appearance at the Oscars following the resurfaced tweets controversy.

The film was recently crowned best French film of the year at the Césars awards and has been nominated for 13 Oscars. Gascón, the first openly trans woman to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress, did not attend last week's SAG Awards. There, she was nominated for Best Lead Actress and as part of the ensemble that was nominated for Best Ensemble Cast.

Speaking about her return to attend the Oscars, Gascón told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m not sure how I feel, but I’m grateful to be back. I’m grateful to all those who’ve believed in me — to Netflix, the production company and my colleagues. We can close this beautiful and difficult path that began three years ago."

In January, old tweets from Gascón's account resurfaced, some dating back to 2016 and mostly spanning between 2019 and 2024.

Her tweets took aim at how Muslims dress and suggested Islam should be banned. She also described George Floyd as a drug addict who "very few people ever cared" for.

The Spanish actress has since apologised and taken a step back from award ceremonies – until now.

Last month, in a statement via Netflix, she said: "As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."

