Kate donates to boy she met on Ben Nevis while completing Three Peaks Challenge

The Princess of Wales has made a donation to an 11-year-old wheelchair user she met while climbing Ben Nevis.

In a surprise feat of endurance, Kate took on the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge this weekend to raise money for a cancer charity and “explore life beyond diagnosis”.

The future queen climbed the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon – within 24 hours, starting on Saturday evening.

While climbing Ben Nevis, she came across Ted, an 11-year-old wheelchair user who was completing the same challenge with the help of his family and friends.

They were raising money for Molly Olly’s Wishes, a charity which supports children with serious illnesses.

On Monday, Kate donated to Ted’s cause on Just Giving, and left a message which read: “One of the real highlights of the Three Peaks Challenge was meeting inspiring people like you along the way.

“Huge congratulations to Ted, Pete and the entire team for raising money for such a wonderful cause.”

The JustGiving page, set up by Ted’s father, Pete Haslam has currently raised more than £11,000.

The description reads: “Ted is a wheelchair user—but that’s never been the thing that defines him. Determination does.

“This isn’t his first mountain. He has already taken on Snowdon not once, but twice, proving his resilience and spirit. Last year, he stood proudly at the summit of Ben Nevis, the tallest mountain in the UK. Each climb has been a step – quite literally – toward something bigger than himself.”

Kate carried out the Three Peaks challenge solo, supported en route by Mountain Rescue, and was greeted at the end by the Prince of Wales and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and brother James Middleton.

Kensington Palace said it believed the expedition was a royal first, with the princess being the first member of the royal family to complete the Three Peaks.