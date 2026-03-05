Kate joins Hindu worshippers in dance during visit to temple

A barefoot Princess of Wales danced with Hindu worshippers when she visited their temple to learn about the religion and culture.

Kate was first garlanded with flowers and a light-coloured bindi was pressed between her eyes before she joined the women-only group performing a traditional garba dance in front of a statue of the Hindu deity Lord Krishna.

The future Queen spent the day in Leicester touring the Shreeji Dham Haveli Hindu Temple and visited award-winning choreographer Aakash Odedra’s dance company in the city.

After a performance by the artist’s group, when Kate was given a red rose, she said: “My children would love it, they love their dance.”

She had her chance to dance the garba at the Hindu temple, performed in a circle with the women repeatedly turning to face the left, then right, as the circle rotated.

Mayur Kachela from the temple’s executive committee hosted the visit and joked afterwards his royal guest did not need much persuading, replying “Oh, go on then” when he asked if she wanted to join in.

Mr Kachela said Kate’s gesture was “absolutely amazing”, adding: “This visit means a lot. There’s not just one faith, one religion out there, there are many faiths and religions.

The Princess of Wales listens during a visit to the Shreeji Dham Haveli Hindu Temple (Darren Staples/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Darren Staples

“It means a lot to have somebody of such importance and significance actually come in and try and understand, and try to acknowledge what we’re doing here.”

When she first arrived, Kate told Mr Kachela “thank you very much for having me, I feel very lucky to be invited”.

She followed tradition and took off her high heels before entering the temple, and met volunteer worshippers who made her garland from rose petals.

She also made an offering to Krishna, pouring a small amount of milk, favoured by the deity, before walking around a large symbolic model of a mountain the god appeared on.

She received gifts of a saree and a gold-coloured scarf before having an impromptu vegetarian lunch, featuring samosas, pilau rice and salad, provided free to devotees.