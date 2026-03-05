Andrew Tate held in 'detention centre' after pointless attempt to reach Dubai

Andrew Tate has allegedly been held in a detention centre as he tries to get to Dubai , apparently to prove some kind of point.

Apropos of nothing, controversial manosphere influencer Tate has seemingly made it his mission to enter Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, which is currently experiencing strikes amid the US-Israel war with Iran.

As many people are attempting to escape the Middle East, where many countries in the region have experienced air strikes, Tate is instead trying to go the other way and has now found himself detained.

In one video, he posted footage from “A RANDOM BUS IN SAUDI”. Then, later, things took a turn as a subsequent post on X/Twitter revealed that his “mission to Dubai has been haulted [sic]” and that he was “unable to leave this detention centre” because he failed to get off a bus during a security check. It is unclear in which country the alleged detention centre is located.

“I’m in some terrorist detention centre for some terrorist check,” Tate said. He continued: “Welcome to the Middle East. I guess tensions are high for some reason. I’m like, ‘Do you know who I am?’.”

Not a lot of people appeared to have sympathy.

“You’re going there to seek attention, not help,” someone argued.





Another mocked: “I love migrant detention centres now!”





Someone else wrote: “What an embarrassment.”

“Attention Seeking Behaviours,” wrote another.

