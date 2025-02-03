Kate photographed by Prince Louis to mark World Cancer Day

The Princess of Wales has released a photograph of herself to mark World Cancer Day, taken by her son Prince Louis.

Kate was snapped outdoors on a wintry day by the young royal, who appears to be following in the footsteps of his mother – who is a keen amateur photographer.

Word Cancer Day falls on Tuesday and in a social media post showing her image, and another of some ferns taken by the princess, she writes: “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease.”

Kate is continuing to make a gradual return to royal duties after completing her cancer treatment last summer.

She carried out three royal engagements last week, but the events are not thought to indicate the princess is fully back to work.

Last summer the princess completed a bout of chemotherapy and made the recent admission she is in remission from cancer.

Kate is a keen amateur photographer and regularly releases pictures she has taken of her children (Chris Jackson/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Chris Jackson

The natural world has played an important role in Kate’s cancer journey, offering her solace, and Louis’ image, taken in Windsor earlier this year, reflects her love of nature with the princess shown with her arms out-stretched in the midst of a woodland area.

Kate has taken a still life image of fern branches covered with frost for the second image, with the foliage also photographed at Windsor.

In the social media post on X, formerly Twitter, Louis, aged six, is acknowledged for his work, the prince’s first publicly released picture, with his name appearing next to a camera emoji.

The Princess of Wales and her son Prince Louis during last year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony (Yui Mok/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

In recent years the princess has regularly released photos she has taken of her children to mark their birthdays or other significant events.

During the pandemic Kate launched her Hold Still photographic project asking the public to document life during lockdown, with the images featured in an exhibition and published in an accompanying book.

Kate revealed at the time her children were the inspiration behind her own photography and when asked for tips during a television interview, she replied: “Well, I’m very much an amateur photographer, I sort of learn along the way.”