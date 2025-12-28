TikTok can’t stop talking about this one hair growth product – thanks to Beyoncé

Beauty lovers, haircare fanatics, and anyone looking to kickstart their 2026 hair journeys are fangirling over one of Beyoncé’s products from her haircare brand, Cécred.

Now, if we’re honest, celebrity-owned lines can be incredibly hit or miss – they have big marketing budgets, which means more exposure, plus a string of influencers and PR packages taking over feeds across the globe.

But this product is seemingly different. Everyone is talking about it online – mostly because the reviews speak for themselves, with users sharing jaw-dropping before-and-afters.

Priced at $56/£51, Cécred’s Restoring Hair & Edge Drops have quietly been brewing in the background, promising "thicker, fuller, healthier-looking hair and edges."

"Every drop delivers Biopeptide–5—a bioactive technology that uses 5 key peptides to support hair anchorage and help visibly increase hair density—paired with patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment and past-proven length-retention and strengthening ingredients like biotin, rose, and ginger straight onto your scalp and hair," the website states.

And the proof seems to be in the pudding as TikTokers share their results.

Kearney (@kekes.plot) gave followers a 10-month update, showing visible root growth that she humorously describes as her "little mowhawk."

@kekes.plot ✨ @CÉCRED hair drops 10 month update✨ always remember to thank Beyoncé 🤸‍♀️ #beyoncé #cecred #hairgrowth #haircare #beautytips





Ashleigh (@ashleighdiv) documented her hair growth journey, sharing with her 700 followers and racking up a staggering 6.6 million views from captivated users.

"Cécred was not playing around," she shared, showing her baby hair growth after a history of bleaching her hair to the root.





@ashleighdiv My hair growing back in after bleaching it to the roots





Meanwhile, Conol from Ireland (@conolcassidy) posted a before-and-after video from using the drops for six months, explaining that before trying the product, his hair was "falling out in my hands when I washed it."

"Week by week, month by month, my hair started to grow back," he shared.





@conolcassidy 6 months after that viral @CÉCRED post I want to give a follow up on this brand because I love it so so much. @Beyoncé #CECRED #cecredglowup

Many more users, including New York-based Veronica (@itsveronicaustin), showcased impressive results, leaving many wondering what kind of magic is in the line.





@itsveronicaustin I don’t know what y’all put in here but the @CÉCRED edge drops are working miracles over here 🙏🏽✨ @Beyoncé | #cecred #hairtok #hairproducts #hairgrowth #hairgrowthtips





After months of sharing her progress and documenting her hair journey on TikTok, Gelila (@gelila_xo) celebrated a milestone.

"Finally got my edges back," she shared, showing her hair journey three months apart.





@gelila_xo finally got my edges back 😭 #naturalhairtiktok #curlyhair #hairgrowth





From TikTok to beauty enthusiasts around the world, it seems Cécred’s Restoring Hair & Edge Drops are making a serious impact – proof that Beyoncé’s line is not just about star power, but real results from real people.

