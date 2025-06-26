Kate Winslet latest star to take on role for King’s charity

Kate Winslet has become the latest celebrity to become an ambassador for the King’s charity.

The Oscar-winning actress said she was thrilled to take on the role at The King’s Foundation, following in the footsteps of Sir David Beckham, Sienna Miller, Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster.

Winslet joined the King at the charity’s awards ceremony in St James’s Palace a fortnight ago, where she told him: “Don’t worry, I’ll be all in – I’ve got your back.”

Kate Winslet has become an ambassador for the monarch’s charity in its 35th anniversary year (The King’s Foundation/PA)

The star said following the announcement: “One of my passions is exploring ways that we can protect and promote the natural world – something I have in common with His Majesty.”

In a video marking the news, Winslet added that the foundation’s work protecting the planet and encouraging young people to learn about the “beautiful” countryside was “deeply important” to her.

She said she was looking forward to collaborating with the other ambassadors on how to make a difference.

Meryl Streep, Alan Titchmarsh, Sir David Beckham, Penny Lancaster and Kate Winslet during The King’s Foundation Awards ceremony at St James’s Palace earlier this month (Chris Ratcliffe/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Chris Ratcliffe

“I am so thrilled to become an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, particularly as the charity celebrates its 35th anniversary this year,” Winslet said.

“The King’s Foundation does such fantastic work to prioritise and protect nature and our wonderful planet, in particular championing field to fork farming, as well as getting young people outdoors and learning about our beautiful countryside and how we can all play a part in protecting its future, all things that are deeply important to me and to so many of us.

“And it’s been fascinating learning about what the foundation does over these past few months, and I am really looking forward to collaborating with the other ambassadors so we can discuss ways in which we can collectively make a positive difference.”

Winslet chatting to the King at St James’s Palace (Chris Ratcliffe/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Chris Ratcliffe

Other famous names who have signed up as ambassadors include TV stars Sarah Beeny, Patrick Grant, George Clarke and Alan Titchmarsh, musician and presenter Jools Holland and rugby player Maro Itoje.

The King’s Foundation, previously known as The Prince’s Foundation following an amalgamation of Charles’s charities in the year he turned 70, aims to “advocate for the change His Majesty wants to see in the world”.

It works to train the next generation of young craftspeople in heritage and endangered skills such as millinery, embroidery and woodworking, but also focuses on sustainability, farming and agriculture, health and wellbeing, and architecture and urbanism.