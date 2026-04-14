Warning: Mentions of sexual assault

Katy Perry has denied Ruby Rose's sexual assault allegations made on Threads.

Australian actress Rose, who starred in Orange is the New Black and Batwoman, made the allegations in response to a Threads post by Complex about Perry's reaction to Justin Bieber's Coachella performance.

"Katy Perry sexual [sic] assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne," Rose wrote. "Who gives a s*** what she thinks."

Rose said the alleged incident happened when she was in her twenties, writing: "I’m now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly. Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me."

A representative for Perry strongly denied the claims, calling them "categorically false".

"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies," they told Variety. "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

Getty Images

Rose detailed the alleged incident while responding to fans.

"She didn’t kiss me. She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," she claimed.

Later, she responded to another fan, alleging: "After it I threw up on her, I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my U.S. visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person."

Indy100 reached out to Katy Perry's and Ruby Rose's representatives for comment

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.