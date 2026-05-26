What happened to Angel in Euphoria season 3?

Warning: Major spoilers ahead

Euphoria season three is on the cusp of its final episode - and the scene couldn't have been more perfectly set for an explosive ending.

To recap the first six episodes: Cassie's (Sydney Sweeney) OnlyFans career took off and subsequently flatlined when she landed a role on LA Nights, forcing her to delete her account. But, unfortunately for her, her new venture would prove unlucrative, after she gets dropped from the show, leaving her with no income at all, all while trying to pay Nate's debts.

Meanwhile, her new, yet estranged husband (played by Jacob Elordi) has seemingly been losing more fingers and toes every episode thanks to the aforementioned eye-watering sum of money he owes. That is, until things come to a head in episode seven, when he's buried underground by his debt collectors with nothing but a pipe to breathe out of - except, a rattlesnake gets to him before Cassie can, marking our first major death of the season.

Maddy (Alexa Demie) is taking her role as an adult model agent more seriously, even convincing Silver Slipper owner Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) to let her manage some of his best dancers, enlisting his help when she needs to recoup Nate's debt money for Cassie.

HBO

Not only that, but she's pretty much the only thing standing between Alamo killing Rue (Zendaya), who also happens to be relaying information to the police about his operation, to keep herself out of jail; which Maddy appears to accidentally confess in the most recent episode.

However, throughout all of this one mystery has remained: What happened to Angel?

The Silver Slipper dancer, played by Priscilla Delgado, was tipped to become Rue's new love interest at the start of the season, before mysteriously "getting sent to rehab" after her friend and fellow dancer, Tish, died. While it was an overdose that killed her, Tish’s friends were told that she’d fallen in love and ran off.

Angel wasn't convinced, and after getting "sent away" to a facility with zero paperwork, was never seen or heard from again until episode seven, when Rue uncovers her ID in a safe at Laurie's ranch, along with the licenses of a number of other women.

In the lead up, Rue gets into a row with Laurie's henchmen, who suggest she should be done for "treason" after abandoning them for Alamo.

“Or we could do what Alamo does to his girls and sell her", Laurie suggests - sparking theories that Angel never went to rehab at all, but, rather, was trafficked by her former boss.

We already know that Alamo owns Gold Rush Medical Services, a fake cosmetic surgery company used as a front for his drug venture. Now, there's speculation that it's used for something even more sinister.

HBO

Real-life traffickers are known for confiscating any identifiable documents of their victims to prevent them from making any escape.

Some fans were even quick to point out that Angel's ID card clearly states that she's an organ donor, and that could have had her organs harvested. Another theory suggests that the ID cards were merely a grab from the robbery at the Silver Slipper.

"I think the ambulance is signifying that she was harmed lethally. As if the rehab is a front for extinguishing problems and making them go away", one fan theorised.

"Euphoria does NOT put random details in documents. The camera literally focuses on Angel's ID and makes a point of showing the 'organ donor' symbol", another wrote.

"I remember the scene where Rue brought Angel to the rehab center. There was someone in a parked car across the street watching them. It seemed no bueno!", a third mentioned, while a fourth added: "Soooo are we just never seeing Angel again? i was kinda interested in seeing her storyline."

Episode seven left on a cliffhanger and with just one more to go, we could be about to get all of the answers we've been looking for... even if they're not the ones we wanted.

Euphoria season 3 continues on Sundays on HBO

Why not read...

Euphoria season 3: Fans think they've worked out how the show will end from these clues

Euphoria’s Cassie has fallen into the ‘upgrade trap’ according to dating experts - and you could have too

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