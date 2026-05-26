CNN doctor sounds alarm on Trump's apparent daytime sleeping

CNN’s medical analyst has sounded the alarm on US president Donald Trump seemingly falling asleep during the day on a regular basis.

In recent months, it’s arguably been hard to ignore the sheer number of times Trump has appeared to fall asleep while in meetings and at other official presidential events – even appearing to doze off while standing up .

Along with the fact that the back of his hands are almost always covered in make-up to disguise significant bruising , questions around his health and, as a result, his competency in the highest role have continued to be raised.

Jonathan Reiner, MD, Professor of Medicine and Surgery, Interventional Cardiologist, author and CNN medical analyst, spoke to the news network about his thoughts, as Trump is set to undergo his fourth checkup of the year .

Reiner explained: “The president has severe daytime somnolence. He falls asleep very often. He’s fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room, and there was concern yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances.

“Chronic insomnia is a severe illness. It can result in an increase in risk of dementia, decrease in cognitive effects in older people.”

People had thoughts.

“I’ll say it again, it took me just a few minutes to find half a dozen examples of Trump appearing to fall asleep on camera over the past few months. None of the most vocal journalists on Biden’s health have dedicated much time to it,” one person posted.

Someone else argued: “Brutal. Republicans are too scared to deal with this.”

Another posted: “Nothing new. The question is, what kind of doctors continue to claim a senior in such a powerful position and in visible decline, is healthy?”

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