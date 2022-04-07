The Conversation (0)
x
93
Sky News
Kay Burley has been putting pressure on Health secretary Sajid Javid to acknowledge law-breaking in Downing Street over lockdown.
Javid repeatedly dodged her questions around Covid fines, to which she kept asking again, citing that he "didn't want to answer her question directly".
"You're in cabinet minister, nonsense!" she told him when he insisted he wasn't able to pass comment due to the nature of his job.
He did eventually, however, insist that he has no idea who received fines that have been issued over lockdown parties so far.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Top 100
Teen called a 'national hero' for warning drivers about speed cameras
Apr 01, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Uncensored footage of Will Smith's meltdown at Oscars
Mar 28, 2022
Mar 28, 2022
Ted Cruz called a 'bigger p***k' following Supreme Court tantrum
Mar 24, 2022
Mar 24, 2022
Firefighters rescue curious kitten trapped in wall after six hours in new home
Mar 29, 2022
Mar 29, 2022
Man becomes a sperm donor without telling his wife - and then she finds out
Mar 27, 2022
Mar 27, 2022
People just realized why Will Smith's kids are called Jaden and Willow
Apr 01, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Brexiteer's brag about not living with central heating backfires
Apr 04, 2022
Apr 04, 2022
Ukrainian refugees to be offered employment help at famous Dublin cafe
Apr 03, 2022
Apr 03, 2022