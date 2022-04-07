Kay Burley has been putting pressure on Health secretary Sajid Javid to acknowledge law-breaking in Downing Street over lockdown.

Javid repeatedly dodged her questions around Covid fines, to which she kept asking again, citing that he "didn't want to answer her question directly".

"You're in cabinet minister, nonsense!" she told him when he insisted he wasn't able to pass comment due to the nature of his job.

He did eventually, however, insist that he has no idea who received fines that have been issued over lockdown parties so far.

