Kim Sae-ron dies aged 24: Tributes pour in for beloved actress

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron has died aged 24, as tributes pour in across social media.

Kim was found at her home on Sunday afternoon in Seoul, South Korea, by a friend who grew concerned after she missed a planned meeting. According to the police, while the cause of death remains undetermined, there is no indication of any foul play involved (as per Reuters).

Kim started as a child actress in A Brand New Day at the age of 9, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. She later appeared in The Man From Nowhere, which became the highest-grossing film in the country in 2010.

Throughout her teens, Kim secured roles in various TV shows and films, including A Girl at My Door in 2014.

However, Kim hadn't appeared in any shows since being convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol in 2022.

After her DUI incident, Kim was supposed to return to acting in the 2023 Netflix series Bloodhounds, but a significant portion of her scenes were removed, according to Variety. She also chose to leave the cast of Trolley. Kim had planned to revive her career in 2024 with the play Dongchimi, but reportedly decided not to go through with it.

Tributes across social media poured in for the late actress, with many sharing clips from their favourite films and series.

"Rest in peace Kim Sae-ron, I hope you find eternal happiness," one penned, as another emotional response read: "The news about Kim Sae-ron... wth. I can't take this, she's one of my favourite actresses and I used to watch most of her dramas, seeing that news makes my 15-year-old self broken."

"Rest in peace," one wrote.

















"Kim Sea Ron you are always in our hearts," a fan wrote.

A user shared their "heartbreak" at the news.





Another paid tribute to the actress and remembered her performance in The Man From Nowhere.

Rest in peace Kim Sae-ron (2000-2025)

