Lipreaders claim King Charles complained that it was "boring" during the coronation

Saturday’s coronation was a big success by all accounts, and yet the King and Queen had plenty to be stressed about.

The pressure was on the royal pair as they braced for their big entrance into Westminster Abbey and, apparently, Charles took the opportunity to vent to Camilla.

A closeup of the monarch went viral on social media, which showed him looking “p**sed off” as he muttered something to his wife.

The moment came as the couple sat in their carriage waiting for William, Kate, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to arrive. The family allegedly ran late, which meant they were forced to join the procession behind Charles, rather than enter the abbey before him as planned.

This tardiness was apparently the source of the King’s frustration, according to two expert lipreaders who, independently of each other, offered their assessments of his grumpy carriage remarks.

He said: “We can never be on time. Yes, I’m … this is a negative. There’s always something,” according to one lipreader, who offered their expertise to Sky News.

He then apparently added: “This is boring.”

The other professional interpreter told MailOnline that, in fact, he said: "I’m worried about time, I mean it’s been longer this time and, well, erm, I mean look! I know.”

Regardless of his exact words, both accounts suggest he really was in a bit of a mood. And, to be fair, we would be, too, if we were left hanging on our big day.

Still, he definitely cheered up after the main event and, after that tender kiss from William, we’re sure all was forgiven.

The King's eldest son placed a loving kiss on his dad's cheek PA

After all, when you’re staging a moment of national history like that, there are bound to be a few hiccups.

Indeed, one bishop admitted after the service: “There were one or two things that didn't go strictly to plan.”

However, the Bishop of Chelmsford Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani refused to elaborate, adding diplomatically: "I'm not going to embarrass anyone in particular."

