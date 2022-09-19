Mourners flocked to the streets of London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral.

The coffin left Westminster Abbey earlier today on a mile-long public procession with King Charles III, the Prince of Wales and other members of the royal family walking behind the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy.

They travelled along Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square, Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Constitution Hill, and ended at London’s Wellington Arch.

The coffin was then transferred to the new State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle, where a committal service will be held at St George's Chapel.

Spectators' attention soon turned to the new monarch, who, at 73, effortlessly managed to walk the entire distance.

Many were impressed, with one saying: "Remarkable that Charles (73) and Anne (72) could walk such a long distance without much effort. Anne walked matching steps with the military men."

A second reiterated: "Fair dos to King Charles III, I don't know many 73-year-olds that could walk that far without a break!"

Others felt sorry for the new monarch and took to Twitter.





















The King and other members of the royal family re-joined the funeral procession behind the Queen’s coffin as they made their way to St George's Chapel in Windsor castle.



The televised committal service with around 800 guests is set to take place, followed by a private burial service at 7.30pm.

The Queen will be buried with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel.



