King hails growing popularity of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

The King has suggested the growing martial art of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu could be used to help young people as he met leading legendary figures from the sport.

Charles visited one of the world’s leading Brazilian Jiu Jitsu schools in the country to learn more about the activity as well as Reorg, a charity supporting military personnel, veterans and emergency service by teaching them the martial arts.

The head of state toured the Roger Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy in Hammersmith, west London, and watched students taking part in training bouts on the floor which included the rapper Tinie Tempah.

Charles viewed a demonstration on the mats with founder of Reorg Sam Sheriff (Chris Jackson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Chris Jackson

Tempah told the King he took up the sport thanks to actor Tom Hardy and later described how Charles brought up the idea of using the martial arts to help children.

Commenting on the King’s interest in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, the celebrity said: “He was basically saying that he’s been wanting to champion this in some capacity for ages, and that he has been talking to Idris (Elba) about it, and maybe I could be of service in some capacity.

“Because he wants to use it to help young people, and I said to him that that is basically my ambition.

“I want to set up some sort of charity or infrastructure where we can get young people from year nine and upwards who are a bit disenfranchised, maybe they’re from challenged backgrounds, things going on at home, maybe on the verge of going into gangs… to just come (to a club) because there’s hundreds of this around London and the country, hundreds of these clubs.”