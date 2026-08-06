Trump's latest 'insulting' AI slop post makes it looks like he served in the military

US president Donald Trump has been slammed for his latest AI slop post that makes it appear as if he served in the military.

In a departure from every other US president in history, Trump has taken to using his social media platforms not only for the occasional official communication related to his role as president, but also to post AI-generated memes and jokes.

Several times the president has gone on rather concerning posting sprees where he often shares bizarre artificial intelligence-generated images or content.

Recently, Trump has been excoriated for sharing an AI-generated image of himself dressed in military clothing with medals on the left side of his chest on Truth Social. In the image, he stood between Generals George Patton and Douglas MacArthur who both served in both World Wars.

The post sparked outrage particularly as Trump notoriously avoided the military draft five times over alleged bone spurs. Many have accused Trump of “stolen valour” – the act when a person falsely claims to have served in the military. It also applies to false claims of rank or combat medals.

“An insult to every man and woman who has worn the uniform,” one account wrote of the post.

Another account said: “Draft dodger cosplays with stolen valor.”

Someone else argued: “I could have sworn ‘stolen valor’ was a thing. Turns out it was just something else Republicans never actually gave a s**t about.”

One person suggested: “Anyone in the military who hasn't renounced trump by now has absolutely no dignity left.”

“Trump has completely lost touch with reality. Disgraceful,” another wrote.

Another pointed out: “Trump never even served yet shows himself with more metals than Patton or MacArthur. Pitiful, really pitiful.”

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